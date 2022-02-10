EPU gives latest update on total eligible BKSS 7.0 SME recipients

KUCHING (Feb 10): Around 4,000 eligible small, medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro businesses have successfully received the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 7.0 financial aid to date, said Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong.

She commented on the latest status furnished to her by State Economic Planning Unit (EPU) director Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel during a meeting with the latter and his team here yesterday.

“The EPU requires more time to go through the verification process of the remaining applications and targets to fully release the financial aid to all successful applicants by next month,” she said in a statement.

She said Muhammad Abdullah also provided a detailed status update of the list of companies which she had submitted to EPU three weeks earlier.

“Companies which had passed their details to me last month (January) can contact me for the status of their applications,” she added.

During the meeting, Yong also raised issues concerning SMEs which had submitted incorrect or incomplete documents and suggested that the Sarawak government look into reopening the application system again to give another chance to companies to update their documents.

She said while EPU was receptive to her suggestion, the unit would only be able to make a decision on the matter after reviewing the 12,809 applications received in October 2021.