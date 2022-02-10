Cargo vessel sinks in Tanjung Manis, two crew members missing

SARIKEI (Feb 10): Two crew members of a cargo vessel were missing after a cargo vessel transporting heavy machinery sank around in the waters of Sungai Batang Serding in Tanjung Manis near here around midnight last night.

According to a statement from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak Operation Centre, only one crew member of the ill-fated boat was rescued by the public around 8.30am this morning, who was the boat’s skipper.

Bomba said they only received a distress call around 9am before a search and rescue (SAR) team from the Tanjung Manis station was dispatched to the scene.

The man who rescued the skipper said he was on his way to Sarikei by boat when he noticed someone struggling to stay afloat in the middle of the river, before rushing in to pull him out of the water.

The skipper, known as Mohammad Dolah, 66, said there were two others on board the sunken vessel with him – Rosman Bakar, 52, and another crew member who was an Iban man.

The vessel, ladened with heavy machineries, capsized at around midnight, he recalled.

SAR operation was still ongoing at the time of writing for the missing two crew members.