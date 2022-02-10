Covid-19 cases in Malaysia continue to soar, 19,090 infections recorded today

Thursday, February 10
Borneo Post Online
Posted on Nation

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam August 1, 2021. – Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 10): Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases reached another milestone this year, with 19,090 new infections recorded over the past 24 hour.

The last time Malaysia reached past the 19,000-mark was on September 12, 2021, with 19,198 cases recorded that day.

The latest figure represents a marked increase of 1,956 cases from the 17,134 new infections recorded yesterday.

It also brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country, since the start of the pandemic, to 2,975,422. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME

