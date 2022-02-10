Covid-19: Sarawak’s ICU utilisation rate down to 43.5 pct

KUCHING (Feb 10): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 took a slight dip to 43.5 per cent yesterday.

It was 44.8 per cent on Tuesday.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic shared on its Facebook page showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the sixth lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 52.3 per cent yesterday.

Kelantan recorded the highest ICU bed usage rate at 69 per cent followed by Johor (67 per cent), Klang Valley (62.1 per cent), Sabah (59.4 per cent) and Melaka (54.3 per cent).

Other states that had ICU bed utilisation rates lower than the national rate were Perak (52 per cent), Penang (51.9 per cent), Terengganu (49.2 per cent), Kedah (43.2 per cent), Perlis (36.8 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (32 per cent) and Pahang (29.7 per cent).

Labuan saw zero usage of ICU bed yesterday.