Dr Fong: Vaccination status key factor in quarantine period

SARIKEI (Feb 10): The quarantine period for Covid-19 positive cases and close contacts ranged from five to 10 days with vaccination status as the determining factor, Sarikei Divisional Health Officer, Dr Emmanuel Joseph Fong has reminded yesterday.

As such, he advised people to take full advantage of free Covid-19 vaccination provided by the government to minimize inconveniences caused by case management protocol set by the authority.

“Basically, based on media statement released by Health Minister, Datuk Khairy Jamaluddin which was to take immediate effect on Tuesday (February 8), quarantine period for those fully vaccinated (first and second) who were tested positive for Covid -19 would be shorter than those who have yet to complete all the three doses or even have not been vaccinated at all,” he added.

Fong noted that those fully vaccinated, tested Covid-19 positive and showed no symptom (asymptomatic) were required to undergo self-quarantine at home for seven days whereas those not fully vaccinated or not vaccinated would be required to undergo a 10-day quarantine period at home.

Quarantine period for close contacts who showed no symptoms and had received two doses of vaccines and booster dose was five days; seven days for those who already had first and second dose of vaccines and ten days for those with less than two doses or have not been vaccinated at all, he added.

Asymptomatic cases would be discharged upon completion of their respective quarantine period without having to undergo detection test while those who showed symptoms were required to take RTK-Ag test by themselves or at Health Clinic.

Fong also took the opportunity to clarify that the National Children Covid-19 Immunization Programme (PICKids) for children aged five to 11 years old scheduled to start on February 11 would be carried out in schools or clinics.

Sarikei Hospital would vaccinate eligible children who were currently under its care, Fong said, to clarify information reported in local vernacular newspapers.

He advised parents to register their children for PICKids through their respective schools, clinics or MySejahtera applications.