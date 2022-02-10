Dumped silicone doll discovery by Shah Alam police goes viral, social media users debate its original purpose

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 10): The Shah Alam police were notified of a discovery of what was thought was a body wrapped up in a blanket and plastic last Tuesday.

As it turns out, it was a silicone doll shaped like a woman.

According to The Star, Shah Alam OCPD Assistant Commissioner Baharudin Mat Taib said that they dispatched a forensic team from the Selangor Police to the scene after a waste management worker called about the discovery.

The worker found the wrapped up ‘body’ behind a motorcycle shop in Seksyen 27, Shah Alam.

“We have classified the case as no offence disclosed, as we have found no criminal element in the case.

“The public has been advised not to speculate on images related to the case that have since been circulating on social media,” Baharudin said.

Meanwhile, as photos from the scene circulated online, local social media users debated about the doll.

This is after Twitter user Hatim Jamaluddin has shared a series of photos from the scene where the doll can be seen in the trash by the road.

Some social media users wondered aloud about the purpose of the doll, while a few Twitter users even mistook it for a mannequin.

This has prompted a mini kerfuffle amongst local Twitter users.

“That’s not a mannequin, sis,” replied user muzamirahman.

“Please, just let her be. No need to explain,” user AnuarComel replied.

“This is a sex toy sis,” user redsun_ahmad blatantly replied.

Hatim’s Twitter thread has garnered over 13,000 likes with over 9,000 retweets along with over 300 replies from social media users who were entertained by the thread.

“The police officers there must feel like they’ve wasted their time, they even put up a crime scene yellow tape but ended up getting scammed,” replied user nrhnsharol.

“The biggest plot twist of 2022 so far,” user iqbalsamad_ replied.

“Give the person who threw the doll away a chance, maybe he is turning over a new leaf,” replied user aidilrafee. – Malay Mail