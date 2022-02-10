Flash flood hits Siburan village

KUCHING (Feb 10): Two houses at Kampung Gayu in Siburan were inundated by a flash flood late yesterday, with the water level rising to 0.6 metres.

In a statement today, the Fire and Rescue Department said a report was received at 8.50pm.

Firefighters from the Siburan fire station were mobilised to the scene.

They found a bridge leading to the village was cut off by flood waters and mud.

The flash flood was likely due to heavy rain causing a sudden surge of water from the nearby mountain springs.

As of 11.30pm, the flooding had fully receded and none of the affected villagers had to be moved to an evacuation centre.