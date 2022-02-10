Kibabaig Public Housing Project ready in June

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 10): The Kibabaig Public Housing Project (PPR) in Penampang will be completed in June 2022.

Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang said that she received an explanation that additional work had to be carried out and the long-awaited completion of additional work on PPR Kibabaig was now expected to be in June 2022.

She said that on January 28, 2022, she and her staff from the Kapayan Assemblyman Liaison Centre visited the Kibabaig PPR with representatives from the Federal Housing and Local Government Ministry, the Penampang District Council and the Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) to discuss the delay in completing the PPR.

Jannie said that she had been pressuring the government to expedite the final completion of this housing project consisting eight blocks with 760 units.

The project was initially expected to be handed over by the Federal Ministry in June, 2016.

During the briefing and site inspection, the ministry’s Senior Principal Assistant Director, Mohd Arzaleigh Abdul Rahman said the additional crucial work was now at the final stage.

Among the causes of the delay in the occupation of the six blocks was due to theft of electrical cables resulting in huge losses. However, the Federal Ministry has already provided funds for better security service.

Aside from that, the road leading to the PPR from the main Kibabaig road is also nearing completion.

Nevertheless, the delay will not impact the expected completion and occupation of the blocks in June, Jannie was told.

“I can also see that the surroundings of the unoccupied PPR blocks are not well maintained and the shrubs have to be cleared. I urged the Federal Housing and Local Government Ministry to provide additional funds to allow regular maintenance of the surroundings while waiting for the other necessary work to be completed,” Jannie said.

“There are also problems due to a landslide near block A, which I hope the Public Works Department will inspect and offer solutions as soon as possible” she added.

Penampang District Council Officer Riduwan Darasin informed that 14 approved applicants have received an offer letter and they have been allowed to move into existing occupied blocks in G and H.

Riduwan also said that the approved list of people which was completed in 2019 will remain unchanged and people should not be worried about not getting their units.

“I thank the Penampang District Council, especially Mr Riduwan for arranging this visit to the PPR. I also appreciate the commitment shown by the Federal Housing and Local Government Ministry’s Senior Principal Assistant Director, Mohd Arzaleigh Abdul Rahman to strive to expeditiously complete the additional work and to ensure that the Public Housing Project (PPR) is safe and ready to be occupied.

“I appeal to all applicants to bear with the delays a bit more. I hope the GRS (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah) government, in particular the Sabah Ministry of Local Government and Housing will continue to monitor this project and to ensure the occupation of empty blocks in June this year as it has been long-awaited by many people.”