Man found dead in toilet of house in Matang

KUCHING (Feb 10): A 64-year-old man was found dead inside a toilet at a house in Jalan Federal Park, Matang around 1pm today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they received a call around 12.49pm this afternoon that there was a man trapped inside the locked toilet of a house, before dispatching a team from the Petra Jaya station to the scene.

After successfully forcing open the toilet door, Bomba personnel discovered that the man was lying unconscious on the floor.

Medical personnel from the Health Department were called to the scene to check on the unconscious man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body has since been handed over to the police for further action.