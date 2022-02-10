Mandarin to be optional third language, clarifies Yayasan Sarawak

SIBU (Feb 10): Mandarin will be an optional third language for students studying at the Yayasan Sarawak residential international school here.

In a statement today, the foundation clarified that Mandarin would not be a compulsory subject as previously reported.

The school is expected to be completed in 2024.

It will be able to cater to 500 students, with priority given to the B40 group, who will get to study for free.

The school will use the Cambridge syllabus and the medium of instruction will be English.