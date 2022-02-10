

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 10): Malaysia International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) is on a mission to create awareness for undocumented natives in Sabah.

Its advisor, Tan Sri Musa Hassan, said the organisation would create awareness on the Sabah’s undocumented people issue where they will gather the relevant data to be presented to the state government in hope to resolve it.

Musa, who was Malaysia’s former inspector-general of police from 2006 to 2010, said the issue of undocumented natives in Sabah had been on going for so long and must be resolved without involving politics but on humanitarian grounds with collaboration with state agencies including the Immigration Department, the Royal Malaysian Police and the Chief Minister’s office.

Musa said if these issues were not resolved, people who have been in the country for generations but are still undocumented could end up as either victims to terrorism or extremism activities in the state.

They (undocumented) would not be able to live with the basic rights as humans, without proper education and job opportunities, which will lead them to get involved in extremism activities that could only threaten the security in Sabah.

“There are many reasons why these people are undocumented. It could be that they live in rural areas or at sea, and do not have access to register their marriage, register for birth certificate and other forms of documentation,” he said at a press conference at Le Meridien hotel here on Thursday.

Also present were MHO General Secretary Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim, MHO ATIPSOM Director Haji Amirul Haji Salamat and MHO Coordinator (Sabah) Captain Jerry (B) Jaimeh.

Musa added people in Sabah must understand that to get them registered into the system does not mean they get citizenship, unless they fulfill requirements under both state and federal laws.

“MHO will provide data and assistance to identify these people, their backgrounds and whatever is needed to facilitate the authorities with the hope that these people would in the end be issued with some form of documents,” he said.

“It is important that MHO volunteers reach out to as many communities as possible and to make them understand the importance of registering themselves.

“We will go to the grounds to tell the people of Sabah why we need to help the undocumented natives get their documents. This goes beyond race and religion,” he said.

Hishamuddin said when people lack basic necessities, are left out as community, and do not even have access to basic human rights and needs, they will feel angry and hateful towards the government.

He said to ensure security and stability in a country, it is important that the people living in the country have love and a sense of belonging.

That way, they will feel the need to protect their homes instead of harboring vengeance or anger, he said.

“Therefore we call upon all Sabahans, Malaysians and the government to look at this matter on a wider scope, for the sake of security and humanity,” said Hishamuddin.