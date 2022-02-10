MMA urges HR Ministry to correct weak policies in employment of contract workers

KUCHING (Feb 10): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has lauded Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin for pledging to find a comprehensive solution to the issues of healthcare contract workers.

Its president Dr Koh Kar Chai said although these workers are employed on contract under the Health Ministry, the Human Resources Ministry should use its powers to correct the policies that have led to these issues – many of which are human resources issues affecting the welfare of these workers.

“It is shocking to learn that a hospital cleaner who is also a single mother, has been earning a monthly salary of RM1,200 for 15 years and many of her colleagues have been similarly struggling to make ends meet with the low wages for many years.

“A according to the media report on the issue, some workers were made to work in four locations in a single day while the annual leave given to the workers did not commensurate with their years of service,” said Dr Koh in a statement today.

Therefore, he said the Human Resources Ministry should step in and act to ensure the welfare of these contract workers are taken care of and that they are protected against any form of exploitation.

“It should also be ensured that the contract system is not being abused as the hiring policies whether for permanent positions or by contract through a company, must be fair and transparent.

“The HR (Human Resources) Minister must step in and act on addressing this. Earning a monthly salary of RM1,200 for 15 years is totally unacceptable. How can a person be motivated to progress or grow in any organisation if there is no increase in their wages for that long?” he said.

Dr Koh said based on what is being described, the cleaners are being treated unfairly and therefore, it is time for everyone show more respect to the people that keep the healthcare facilities clean.

“Cleaners are also frontliners and play a key role in the prevention and control of infectious diseases. Healthcare facilities can be hotbeds of infections due to their high exposure to the sick on a daily basis therefore frequent cleaning and disinfecting of the premises is required. Any contamination can affect outcomes in the delivery of care.

“Cleaners are part of the healthcare ecosystem and should be recognised for their important role. The duties of cleaners are labour intensive. They should not be made to take on two or three jobs to make ends meet.”