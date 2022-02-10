Mohd Shafiq appointed new Public Service Department DG

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 10): Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah has been appointed as Public Service Department (PSD) director-general effective Feb 10, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali announced today.

Mohd Shafiq, 58, who was previously Ministry of Health’s secretary general succeeds Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman who went on mandatory retirement on Jan 16.

Mohd Zuki in a statement said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to Mohd Shafiq’s appointment as PSD director-general.

“The appointment is based on his extensive experience in various fields including policy development, management and services,” he said.

Mohd Shafiq who has served the civil service for 30 years, began his career as Assistant Secretary in the Protocol Division, Prime Minister ‘s Department on Dec 1, 1992.

He holds a Bachelor of Political Science (Hons) degree from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and a Masters in Public Administration from Meiji University, Japan.

“I am confident that with his knowledge and credibility, he is able to shoulder the trust and responsibility in supporting and ensuring that public sector reforms are in line with the government’s aspirations,” said Mohd Zuki.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zuki also expressed the government’s appreciation to Mohd Khairul Adib for his years of service and contribution as PSD director-general. – Bernama