Music centre in Miri 30 pct destroyed in afternoon fire

MIRI (Feb 10): A music centre on the second floor of a shophouse in Jalan Boulevard here was about 30 per cent destroyed in a fire this afternoon.

According to Zone 6 Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong, the department received a distress call at 1.30pm, and a team of eight firefighters from Miri Central Bomba station was despatched to the scene, led by Senior Fire Officer II Lawing Rajuwin.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire broke out on the top floor of the two-storey shophouse, and was 30 per cent destroyed,” Law said.

No casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire as well as losses were still being ascertained, he added.

The fire was completely extinguished and the operation ended at 2.33pm.