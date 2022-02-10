Pakatan: Postpone Johor polls or allow campaigning, ‘ceramahs’

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 10): The Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council today urged the government to postpone the Johor state election due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

“To ensure that this increase is not used as a political instrument by others, the government should consider postponing the Johor election.

“If the government refuses to postpone the elections, then campaigning and ceramahs must be allowed,” it said in a statement today.

The coalition also pointed out that a full movement control order (total lockdown) cannot be imposed as it has been proven to fail before.

“Pakatan Harapan also warns the Government not to abuse its powers by enforcing lawsuits against individuals and businesses, but instead focus on education and awareness to address the challenges of this mildly symptomatic Omicron wave,” it said.

Meanwhile, the council said PH will provide a series of offers under the Johor Bangkit: Maju, Bermaruah campaign which will include aspects of economic development, social stabilisation, as well as political reforms that will be announced before the start of the election campaign.

The presidential council has also decided to hold a series of nomination tours of PH candidates for the contested DUNs soon after the parties’ candidates are finalized in the near future.

“This is to express the readiness of Pakatan Harapan to offer a leadership line that is capable of forming a more stable Johor State Government and ready to develop Johor after the pandemic,” they said.

PH has already reached an agreement with the Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) on at least six seats for the election. – Malay Mail