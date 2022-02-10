Parti Bangsa Malaysia poised to enter Johor polls fray with two-seat bid

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 10): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) said today it plans to field two candidates in the upcoming Johor state election.

PBM information head Zakaria Abdul Hamid said the party’s supreme council had agreed that the candidates will stand in two yet-to-be-named seats for the Johor state election on March 12.

“The party will announce the seats to be contested and the candidates’ names before nomination day on February 26.

“The Johor state election is also the best field for PBM to introduce ‘The Great Reset 2030 Agenda’,” he said in a statement issued here today.

Zakaria explained that PBM’s “The Great Reset 2030 Agenda” consists of six pillars, namely strengthening interracial unity, increasing youth involvement, empowering women, national economic development, generating science and technology development and improving the quality of education in Malaysia.

He added that PBM hopes to give other political parties contesting the state election a good run for their money, with a commitment to strengthening democracy in Johor.

PBM is the latest political party to announce its participation in the Johor state election.

Besides Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), the other political parties that have expressed an intention to stand for election is Parti Warisan (Warisan), Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang).

The Election Commision has set March 12 as polling day for the Johor state election. Nomination day will take place on February 26, with early voting on March 8. – Malay Mail