Sarawak records 226 new Covid-19 cases today

BINTULU (Feb 10): New Covid-19 cases in Sarawak have almost doubled in the past three days with 226 cases recorded today.

The state breached the 100-mark of new cases for the first time in two months after recording 129 cases on Feb 8, and another 184 new cases yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic today said 118 of the new cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 104 in Category 2 (mild symptoms) and four in Category 4 (with lung infection and required oxygen).

The committee said Miri topped the list today with 75 new cases followed by Kuching (72) and Sibu (31).

Other districts recorded single-digit cases with nine in Lawas, Bintulu (9), Kapit (8), Limbang (6), Serian (5), Lundu (3), Mukah (3), and one each in Samarahan, Sarikei, Meradong, Sri Aman and Simunjan.

Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 253,626.

So far only one cluster was recorded in the state, which is the Kampung Semeba Cluster, linked to a Chinese New Year gathering in Kuching.

Meanwhile, SDMC revealed that 10 standard operating procedures (SOP) violation compounds have been issued by the state police today, all in Kuching, for failing to scan MySejahtera QR Code or registering their particulars before entering a premises.