Sarawak records second highest infectivity rate yesterday at 1.84

BINTULU (Feb 10): Sarawak’s daily estimated Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) yesterday was the second highest in the country at 1.84.

In a Facebook post today, Health director general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Labuan recorded the highest rate at 1.94.

He said the third and fourth highest Rt were recorded in Sabah and Perlis, at 1.73 and 1.67 respectively.

The national Covid-19 infectivity rate yesterday stood at 1.47.

States and territories that recorded lower Rt were Putrajaya (1.46), Terengganu (1.42), Penang (1.38), Kedah (1.37), Johor (1.31), Kelantan (1.31), Pahang (1.30), Selangor (1.27), Perak (1.25), Kuala Lumpur (1.22), Melaka (1.19), and Negeri Sembilan (1.17).

The R value represents the average number of vulnerable people that each new Covid-19 patient could potentially infect, with a value of below 1.0 needed to successfully suppress the spread of the disease.

Any value above 1 indicates a high infectivity rate.

The national R value is measured in a seven-day moving window, while assessment for states is done at a 14-week interval.

Sarawak logged 184 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, with a new community cluster believed to be linked to a Chinese New Year celebration.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update said the cluster involved a private residence at Kampung Semeba in Kuching.

“A total of 17 cases (including the index case) have been traced to the Kampung Semeba Cluster.

“The index case, who returned to Kuching from Kuala Lumpur on Jan 31, was detected through screening of symptomatic individuals at health facilities on Feb 5.

“Infections were believed to have originated from social interactions and dining together during the Chinese New Year celebration on Feb 1, 2022,” said SDMC.

A total of 139 individuals linked to the cluster were screened and 122 tested negative for Covid-19.

This is the first Covid-19 cluster to be detected in Sarawak after the last two active clusters – the Jalan Sultan Tengah Rampangi Cluster and Jalan Ong Tiang Swee Cluster – ended on Dec 2 last year.