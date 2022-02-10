Skeletal remains of man found in room at shop lot in Taman Malihah

KUCHING (Feb 10): The skeletal remains of a man were found at the second floor of a shop lot in Taman Malihah at about 11am yesterday.

According to Padawan District Police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, preliminary investigations found that the skeletal remains of a human were found in a vacant room by the maintenance staff of the building.

“According to the maintenance staff, when he was doing some maintenance work he noticed that one of the rooms on that floor was locked and he broke open the door to the room and found the skeletal remains.

“The maintenance staff then lodged a police report on the findings at Gita Police Station which was later referred to Batu Kawa Police Station.

“Preliminary investigations also found that there was no form of criminal activities and according to the forensic doctors from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) who were also present at the scene the deceased could have died for about two weeks from the day the skeleton was found (yesterday),” said Abang Zainal Abidin.

He added that among the belongings of the deceased found at the scene were his personal documents, a handphone, some amount of cash, a syringe, a knife, a bag and clothes.

He also said that checks made on the deceased found that he had no past criminal records.

“The skeletal remains were then brought to the SGH mortuary for further actions,” he said.

The case has been classified as sudden death, he said.