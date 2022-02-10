Slight drop of Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 10): The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sabah decreased slightly on Thursday to 2,969.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun revealed this in his Twitter post on Feb 10.

However, the state recorded three more new school clusters.

“Respite. After days of runaway number, it eases slightly today with 2,969 cases (-364).

“But with virus entrenched in the community (56.35% symptomatic/sporadic) transmission rate is high. 3 new school clusters (sic),” he tweeted.

Masidi also said that only 16 of the 2,969 patients were hospitalised.

Most patients, 99.46 per cent are in Category 1 and 2.