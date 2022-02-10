Social activist: Not a good time to open borders fully yet

KUCHING (Feb 10): Social activist Voon Shiak Ni has suggested that full opening up of the country’s borders be put on hold for a few more months to check the uptrend in Covid-19 infections.

“As the omicron threat looms, I personally do not think that it is a good time to open all the international borders just yet as the nation is bracing with uptrend in the surge of Covid-19 cases which has already reach five digits nationwide today. The crucial issue is whether our hospital facilities are adequately expanded and ready to cope with the infections surge in months to come.

“Are we ready to cope with a five-digit daily surge of infections effectively and to avoid deaths especially for those who has weaker immune system, the sick and elderly?” she said in a statement yesterday.

Voon believes the Sarawak government will delay the full opening of the state’s international borders for travellers from overseas.

“Also to keep quarantine measures in place as we are seeing an uptrend in daily infection cases,” she said.

Voon pointed out that Director General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his statement yesterday had warned all Malaysians that Malaysia is expected to reach 22,000 daily Covid-19 cases by end of March with the infectivity rate standing at 1.20 now.

“He urged everyone to exercise their social responsibility to comply with all public health and social measures,” she reminded.

The National Recovery Council (NRC) had proposed for the full reopening of the country’s borders as early as March 1.