Soon Koh: DUN sitting too short for proper debates

KUCHING (Feb 10): The three-day State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting which begins on Monday is too short to allow the elected representatives to debate on issues, opined Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president pointed out the second day of the DUN sitting falls on ‘Chap Goh Mei’, which is one of the most important festivals in the Chinese Lunar Calendar.

“Feb 15 is best to be avoided for the DUN sitting,” the Bawang Assan assemblyman told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

As it will be a short DUN sitting, Wong hoped that elected representatives from the Opposition would be allocated with some time for debates.

He said based of past practices, there would be DUN sittings in May and November, so this coming sitting could be considered an interim one.

Wong pointed out that this coming DUN sitting will see the swearing-in of elected representatives.

Besides that, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to deliver a major speech elaborating on the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy and the way forward for Sarawak towards becoming a high income economy in 2030.

“My hope is that the Opposition would be given time to debate on the Chief Minister’s speech,” he said.

Other members of the Opposition bench are PSB’s Baru Bian (Ba Kelalan), See Chee How (Batu Lintang), and Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa (Engkilili), as well as Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Chong Chieng Jen (Padungan) and Violet Yong (Pending).