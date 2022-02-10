Temperature screening not required at MOE education institution premises from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 10): Body temperature check is no longer compulsory at Ministry of Education (MOE) educational institution premises effective tomorrow, the MOE said in a statement today.

However, all teachers, implementation team members (AKP), support service workers and visitors are still required to use the MySejahtera application for check-ins before entering these premises.

“As a safety measure, parents or guardians are urged to ensure that their child or ward is in good health and asymptomatic before attending school,” the statement read.

The ruling was made following the announcement by Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein on Tuesday in doing away with the standard operating procedures (SOP) on temperature checks and use of log books at premises, starting tomorrow.

The MoE said students with symptoms, or whose family members living in the same household have tested positive, are not allowed to attend school.

Students’ health status will continue to be monitored to ensure that those with symptoms are isolated for further action.

Educational institutions that are not registered with the ministry are also advised to apply this ruling, it added. – Bernama