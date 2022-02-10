Tiong urges authorities to focus on solving chicken, eggs shortage

KUCHING (Feb 10): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing called on the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries to focus on solving the current market shortage of chicken and eggs in Sarawak.

The Bintulu MP and Dudong assemblyman pointed out these are essential and daily necessities for people and their livelihoods as they form the bulk of the raw materials needed by the food manufacturing industry.

“In short, the issue of chicken shortage should not have been allowed to happen in the first place.

“The government’s restrictive regulations on the rearing, processing and supply of chicken and eggs coupled with disallowing retailers to raise prices without authorisation to ease the burden on consumers have nonetheless impacted suppliers and their ability to compete and bring sufficient supply to the market.

“This has inadvertently caused a shortage for consumers who are now affected by insufficient supply in the market and destabilising the food supply chain,” said Tiong in a statement.

He stressed there needs to be an in-depth understanding and sound strategy to avoid this shortage, including delivering the promised incentives to the traders, instead of leaving them to fend for themselves.

“Under the pressure of Covid-19, with a weak economy and various instabilities, people are suffering.

“We need to do what we can to make adjustments and subsidies to help these livestock farmers, rather than forcing them to take their losses.

“These government agencies must go down to the ground to have dialogues with their stakeholders among the farmers and livestock rearers and understand their difficulties and find a balance,” he said.

Urging the government to take this matter seriously and implement lasting solutions, he also said he will be reporting to Prime Minister Datuk Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to discuss this issue so that the relevant departments handle the people’s livelihoods with more care and sincere actions.

He added no one needs to suffer losses unnecessarily and resort to panic buying, leading to hoarding by consumers, otherwise the costs of raising and supplying livestock will be higher than the ceiling prices set by the government.

“We must understand that the shortage of chickens and eggs is not deliberately caused by farms and related businesses.

“In the face of soaring transportation costs of imported feed and other livestock costs, they must also endure government regulations that prohibit price increases.

“Many breeders have complained to me that they could no longer take the losses and would rather not sell or rear more livestock in order to stave off further losses,” he said.

According to him, setting a ceiling price and allowing all merchants who have obtained a temporary approved permit (AP) to import whole chickens not only fails to address the root causes of the problem but is also unfriendly to the industry as a whole.

“There is also no control over how long the imported frozen chickens have been kept,” Tiong said, adding that these kinds of half measures cannot achieve the goal of reducing the people’s burdens.

He stressed no one can guarantee when the price of imported frozen chicken will increase in the future.

“If there is no supply of chicken, the supply of eggs will be affected. How will we deal with this?

“Without chickens, from where will we import eggs? We need to strive to achieve food self-sufficiency, instead of relying on food imports.

“Such imports are temporary solutions at best, and no one is willing to do business at a loss so it is imperative for us to formulate an effective long-term win-win solution,” he said.