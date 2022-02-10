Universities to decide on teaching and learning modes, says MOHE

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 10): Higher learning institutions (IPT) are allowed to conduct their teaching and learning (PdP) sessions in a hybrid manner or online, but it is subject to the decision of the university itself, said Higher Education Ministry (MOHE).

In a statement today, the ministry said IPTs also needed to have the required capacity to accommodate students who attend their classes physically with strict compliance to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

This was following the announcement made by the government yesterday that students of IPTs under MOHE will be allowed to return to their campus in stages beginning March 1. However, the numbers will range from 70 per cent to 100 per cent, depending on their capacities.

“This decision is to provide flexibility to IPTs in determining the appropriate mode of learning, besides giving students the opportunity to get to know and adapt to the learning system and life on campus,” the statement read.

MOHE gave its assurance that the safety and health of students remained a priority, adding that it will ensure the smooth return of students to their campus.

Students are urged to observe physical distance and practice good hygiene while on campus, and all sports and recreational activities must adhere to the SOPs stipulated by the Health Ministry (MOH), it said.

According to the SOPs set by MOHE and MOH, students and staff with complete and incomplete vaccination status are allowed to enter the campus. However, those with incomplete vaccination status are required to obtain negative results of RT-PCR tests three days prior to returning to the campus.

The public can contact MOHE’s Covid-19 operations room at 03-8870 6777/ 6949 / 6623 / 6628, visit the IPT’s website or directly contact the coordinating officers at their respective IPTs for further inquiries. – Bernama