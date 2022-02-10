With Covid-19 cases on the rise again, Dr Sim appeals for parents to get children vaccinated

KUCHING (Feb 10): Parents should ensure their children get the Covid-19 vaccine as the number of cases in the state is rising, said Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Although the effects of the Omicron variant have mostly been mild, the Minister of Public Health, Local Government and Housing opined it is still dangerous especially to those categorised as high risk.

“With infection cases in Sarawak recording an increase from one digit to three digits following the spread of the Omicron variant, we need to vaccinate as many people in Sarawak as possible.

“This includes children aged five to 11 years old because they can infect their family members, who might be those categorised as high risk such as their grandparents,” he said after visiting the Batu Kawa Health Clinic today with Deputy Health Minister I Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

They were there to observe the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

Dr Sim thanked parents who have gotten their children vaccinated, pointing out vaccination is a key component of the government’s efforts in the battle against Covid-19.

“I am proud of the spirit of solidarity of the people of the state in fighting the virus because the government can implement various efforts to fight Covid-19, but these efforts would not be successful without the cooperation of the people,” he said.

Dr Sim also thanked the Health Department and the Department of Education for the implementation of PICKids for children 5 years to under 12 years in Sarawak.