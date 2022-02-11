18 from Unimas commissioned Civil Defence cadet officers

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Feb 11): A total of 18 Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) students were commissioned as Civil Defence Students (Sispa) cadet officers during a hybrid national-level accreditation council and corps assembly on Wednesday.

A press release said the commissioning also involved 32 cadet officers from the peninsula and 13 from Sabah.

The cadet officers had successfully completed all the compulsory courses designated by the Civil Defence Force (APM) and were appointed junior APM lieutenants.

APM deputy director Lt Col (PA) Raja Muhammad Alhakim Raja Jaafar officiated at the event.

Among those present for the hybrid event at Unimas were vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi, who is also a reserves commander, and assistant vice-chancellor (leadership and development) Prof Datu Mohd Fadzil Abdul Rahman, who is also a Sispa commander.

Separately, Mohamad Kadim urged the university community and staff to uphold five keys of excellence to move forward from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Encompassed in the university’s strategic plan for 2021 to 2025, they are teaching and learning, research and innovation, strategic engagement, financial sustainability, and talent excellence.

“I want Unimas staff to remain committed in carrying out the tasks entrusted to them, by taking the opportunities available as well as continuing efforts to improve knowledge through training and courses related to job functions and roles.

“I hope Unimas will continue to be on the forefront of glorious success with continuous efforts in mobilising energy and contributing ideas to realise all the plans that have been outlined in the Unimas Strategic Plan 2021-2025,” he said.