Covid-19: 3,361 cases, the highest ever in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 11): Sabah’s Covid-19 cases rise again with 3,361 on Friday, the highest ever, according to Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Meanwhile, two new school clusters were recorded in Kota Belud.

“Surge continues! After a day of respite, the surge of covid cases continues with the highest number ever, 3,361 cases (+392).

“KK, 782 cases (+217), 57.3% symptomatic, virus in the community! 2 clusters inc school in KB (sic),” he tweeted.

From the 3,361 daily cases on Feb 11, 99.76 per cent of the patients are in Category 1 and 2, with mild symptoms.

Masidi also said that only eight patients were hospitalised in the past 24 hours.