Ahead of Johor polls, Pejuang says will name all 42 hopefuls two days before nomination day

JOHOR BAHRU (Feb 11): Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) will announce its full list of 42 candidates who will contest the Johor state election two days prior to nomination day, which falls on Feb 26.

Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the announcement will introduce the party’s candidates who will be contesting in the polls come March.

At present, he said the party will not reveal its list of candidates yet as it is too early.

“We will only introduce Pejuang’s candidates in more detail during the candidates’ introduction event two days before nomination day.

“Only at the event will the candidate’s details be revealed, including the percentage of young candidates.

“I can assure that Pejuang’s candidates will be clean, efficient and trustworthy individuals who will undergo psychometric tests in an effort to present the best candidates,” said Mukhriz during the launch of Pejuang’s election machinery in Taman Universiti here last night.

Present was Pejuang deputy president Datuk Marzuki Yahya and Johor Pejuang chief Datuk Dr Saharuddin Mohd Salleh.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz said Pejuang aims to run in 42 out of the 56 Johor state constituency seats.

The former Kedah menteri besar explained that Pejuang needs to step forward with confidence as the party is still new.

Besides Pejuang, Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN), Pakatan Harapan (PH), and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), the other political parties that have expressed their intention to contest in the state election is Parti Warisan (Warisan), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra).

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day for the Johor state election. Nomination day is set for Feb 26, with early voting on March 8.