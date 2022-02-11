Covid-19: PM reiterates government’s ‘no MCO, no Emergency’ stand

TANGKAK (Feb 11): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reiterated the federal government’s stand today that it would not re-enforce any movement control order (MCO) or declare another emergency despite the spike of Covid-19 cases in the country.

He said Malaysians need to live with Covid-19 and view it as an endemic just like other infectious diseases.

“The Health Ministry, and I myself have stated that we have to learn to live with Covid-19 as an endemic just like other diseases, including the flu and dengue, and we must carry on with our daily lives while controlling it by complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP),” he said.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president, said this to reporters after attending a meet-and-greet programme with Ledang Barisan Nasional (BN) election machinery here today.

Also present were Johor Mentri Besar cum Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad and Ledang Umno chief Datuk Hamim Samuri. – Bernama