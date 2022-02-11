Dr Sim encourages business owners in S’wak to continue with temperature checks

MIRI (Feb 11): Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has encouraged business owners in Sarawak to continue the practice of checking body temperatures of patrons prior to entering their premises.

He said despite the announcement by the Federal Government recently that this standard operating procedures (SOPs) was no longer mandatory starting today, business owners in the state can continue with the temperature check at their respective premises as extra precaution.

“Even though the Federal Government has announced that temperature check before entering any premises is no longer mandatory from today onwards, business owners here in Sarawak are still encouraged to continue the practice as extra precaution,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He also reminded the public that although body temperature checks are no longer mandatory, MySejahtera check-ins are still mandatory.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein in a statement said that the people no longer need to have their temperature taken as part of the Covid-19 SOPs for entering premises starting February 11.

He added that the government is also removing the need for premises to provide record books for visitors to register themselves.

The checking of temperature before entering any premises has been part of the Covid-19 SOPs since the pandemic started about two years ago.

“If the owners of premises wish to continue temperature checks and maintain record books for check-ins, the government welcomes and encourages it,” said Hishammuddin.