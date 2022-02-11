Dusun association calls for census of illegal immigrants in Sabah

TUARAN (Feb 11): The United Sabah Dusun Association (Usda) has called on the government to conduct a census of the number of illegal immigrants residing in the state.

“The number of illegal immigrants in the state must be recorded and gazetted as soon as possible,” said Usda secretary-general Bobby Lewat in a statement today.

“This is needed so that the number of locals and foreigners can be determined and differentiated.”

He urged the government to come up with a solution to finally resolve the perennial issue of illegal immigrants in the state.

Bobby stressed strict border controls are vital to curb the entry of illegal immigrants into Sabah.

“This matter is important and should be taken into consideration accordingly,” he said.

On the federal government’s latest proposal to issue a special card to illegal immigrants, Bobby said several important issues must be addressed before the proposal could be supported by the people.

This includes ensuring foreigners issued with the special card are not granted the right to vote nor the right to demand for Malaysian citizenship.

Other issues include not allowing them to work in the civil and service sectors, nor to apply for business permits and to obtain customary land.

Bobby added the card must be renewed annually for a fee and only foreigners who have resided in Sabah for a specific period of time would be given the card — not those who have yet to travel to the state.

“Foreigners with no proper travel documents arrested in Sabah must be deported to their respective home countries through the proper channels in accordance with existing laws.

“These actions and efforts require seriousness from those in charge. I hope that that all parties including village heads, community leaders, even the public will play their respective roles in this matter,” he said.

Bobby added Sabah’s sovereignty has long been tainted and it is time for the federal and state governments to resolve the matter thoroughly.