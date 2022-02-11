Hajiji: Don’t jump the gun on Foreigner Card

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 11): The Kad Warga Asing (Foreigner Card) is merely a recommendation by the Technical Committee that will be further deliberated by the State Government before a final decision is made, said Chief Minister Datuk

Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

“The State Management Committee on Foreign Nationals (Jawatankuasa Induk Pengurusan Warga Asing Sabah (JKPWAS-Induk) was established following the

RCI recommendation for a joint platform between the State and Federal Governments to manage this issue,” he said.

The Chief Minister was adamant that the proposal does not involve giving the foreigners identification cards nor a document to grant them citizenship and it will have to undergo fine-tuning by taking into account views and inputs from all including political parties, activists and the people.

He said the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Government is determined to solve the long-standing illegal immigrant issue.

“As a responsible government, the GRS State Government will always be guided by the interest of the people and state in its decision-making.

“The GRS State Government takes note of all the views and inputs from all quarters following the statement by the Home Minister.

“It is better for all not to jump the gun,” he said.

Hajiji said the Kad Warga Asing (foreigner card) and Kad Pekerja Warga Asing (Foreign Worker Card) have been proposed to be a standard document for all IMM 13, Sijil Banci and the Kad Burung-Burung holders previously issued to Filipino immigrants and all legal foreign workers.

“The proposed Foreign Worker card (Kad Pekerja Warga Asing) will be issued to all foreign workers in the plantation, agriculture and fisheries, manufacturing, construction and domestic helpers sectors amongst others.

“We need to establish a database of foreign workers so that there is a systematic record of their presence in the state, “ he stressed.

“We take into account views and inputs from all relevant parties who share a concern on this legacy issue. At the state level, I will chair the State Security Committee (JKKNS) whilst the State Secretary will head the working committee,” he said.

The key JKKNS members comprise ESSCom, Armed Forces, police, Immigration and Registration Departments, the Internal Affairs and Research

Office of the Chief Minister’s Department and the National Security Council as joint secretariat.

In this respect, he said the GRS State Government holds steadfast on the principles of transparency in finding a solution to the illegal immigrant issue and ensures that all get accurate information on the matter.

“Our stand is all illegal immigrants must be deported and only those who are working legally in the state will be issued with the foreign worker card,” he said.

“Background checks will be done and those with criminal records will face the full brunt of the law,” he stressed.

Hajiji said that in line with the government’s efforts to attract more investments to Sabah and among the main criterion would be the availability of a sufficient

workforce.

He also welcomed the Federal Government’s efforts to jointly deliberate on a way forward to solve the issue.