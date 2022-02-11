Homeless man found with head injuries after being beaten in Sibu

SIBU (Feb 11): A homeless man was found with head injuries near Tua Pek Kong Temple at Jalan Temple, here yesterday evening.

A statement from the Civil Defence Department (APM) Sibu said a call was received at 6.06pm about the man, who is believed to have been involved in a fight.

When APM personnel arrived at the scene, the man was found lying on the five-footway with injuries to the right side of his forehead.

He was in a stable condition and refused to be brought to Sibu Hospital for further checks.

As such, APM personnel could only attend to his wounds at the scene.