Hopes high MA63 special council may increase annual grant for Sabah, Sarawak, says Dr Max

KUCHING (Feb 11): The Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MKMA63) would hopefully approve an increase in the annual grant for Sabah and Sarawak when it meets on Feb 24, said Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will chair the meeting.

“There are a few matters relating to the Federal Constitution amendment as well as the issue on annual grants (for Sabah and Sarawak).

“I cannot disclose too much yet, but it should be finalised within the next week or so. There will be a meeting on Monday in Kota Kinabalu to finalise the details,” he told reporters after paying a courtesy call on Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan here today.

Maximus said his visit was to discuss issues relating to MA63 and come up with a checklist.

“Other things we have talked about include matters of poverty, socio-economy, infrastructure, health, and education. We also discussed about border economy and security, especially with the upcoming (Indonesian) capital in Kalimantan,” he said.

Last October, MKMA63 agreed to proposed amendments to the Federal Constitution that would essentially put Sabah and Sarawak on ‘equal status’ with Peninsular Malaysia in the federation.

The decision to amend Article 1 (2) and Article 160(2) of the Constitution was made during the near three-hour meeting chaired by the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Awang Tengah said he is confident that with a high level of commitment from the federal government, Sarawak will be able to continue its negotiations and resolve issues pertaining to its interests and rights under MA63.

“The important thing is that the Federal Constitution amendment reflects the spirit of MA63 and the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC). That is an achievement.

“We have also solved other issues like gas distribution in Sarawak,” he said.

Awang Tengah said Maximus’ visit showed the federal government’s seriousness in ensuring every issue raised regarding MA63 and Sarawak’s interests are resolved.

“We had raised a few issues through meetings that were held virtually before this and we managed to resolve some.

“Anything else unresolved yet will be discussed to find the solution,” he said.

He said the courtesy call would further strengthen the relationship between the federal and state governments.

“The state government looks forward to many more fruitful negotiations with the federal government pertaining to Sarawak’s rights as stipulated under MA63,” he said.

On his hopes for MKMA63’s next meeting, Awang Tengah said while many discussions have been conducted on various issues, there would still be new matters for discussion.

“We must find ways to prioritise the issues that need to be resolved, and I hope that we will be able to give our views on them,” he added.