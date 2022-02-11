Jesselton Twin Towers to be completed by year-end

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 11): Jesselton Group celebrated the topping-up of its Jesselton Twin Towers on Friday with a ceremony to symbolize the upcoming completion of the project.

At close to 200 metres tall, the 56-storey residential building is the highest landmark in Borneo.

Jesselton Group chairman Tan Sri David Chu said the project was expected to be completed by the end of this year, despite disruption to construction activities due to the movement control order (MCO).

“We were supposed to top the building out last year, but construction work was suspended for six months due to the MCO.”

Nevertheless, he assured that the project would be completed on schedule for buyers to move in on time.

Chu said that to the media after the topping-up ceremony on the 54th floor of Tower B, adding that construction for Tower A has reached the 47th floor and would be topped off in the next two to three months.

He said the company has selected February 11 to hold the ceremony because the number symbolized hands of the people who have put in a lot of hard work over the last two years in spite of the challenges Covid-19 brought.

Construction of the iconic towers commenced in November 2018 by China State Construction Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd.

Chu said more than 60 per cent of the 819 units have been sold to date and he called on buyers to seize the remaining units.

The units range from 649 square feet (sq ft) to 2,041 sq ft, while the size of the penthouses are up to 7,000 sq ft.

Located off Jalan Bersatu in Damai, he said Jesselton Twin Towers offered buyers the best location with close proximity to hospitals, schools, golf course, city centre and Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA).

“Always buy properties in good locations. The price may be higher, but it does not mean more expensive because of the value of the prime location.”

Furthermore, he said the company has taken upon itself to upgrade Jalan Bersatu to double lane each way.

In conjunction with the Chinese New Year and considering the Covid-19 pandemic, the company provides air-conditioners, legal fee and stamp duty free of charge to buyers.

Meanwhile, China State Construction Engineering Malaysia technical director, Zhou HongTao, said the Jesselton Twin Towers was a meaningful endeavour to the company as the iconic landmark was its first engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project in East Malaysia.

“The Malaysian Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup and Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide have inspected the site and commended the quality of workmanship.”

In line with the Belt and Road initiative, he said the company has entered East Malaysia six years ago and has since undertaken nine construction projects with a combined contract sum of RM2.1 billion.

At present, he said the company hired over 170 workers.

Despite the pandemic, Zhou said the company strived to fulfil its commitment to clients.

“As a China-based firm in Malaysia, China State Construction Engineering has undertaken our corporate social responsibility (CSR) by donating personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Sabah State Government and schools to support the fight against Covid-19.”

Also present were Jesselton Group directors Nick Chu and Samson Chu, Jesselton Group general manager Kevin Thong, China State Construction Engineering Malaysia chief financial officer Wang Chao and project manager Bian DeWen.