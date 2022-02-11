Johor polls: Umno believes EC will have protocols to prevent spread of Covid-19

SHAH ALAM (Feb 11): Umno is confident that the Election Commission (EC) will come up with recommendations to ensure that the Johor state election can be held safely in the midst of the Covid-19 Omicron wave, said Johor Umno information chief Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said there were certain matters which should be considered although the highly transmissible Omicron variant was known to cause less severe infections.

“We know the EC has set the election dates, including polling day on March 12. I have checked with Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and was told that the Omicron wave would not put the health system under a more dangerous level.

“But even with the milder infections, I am confident the EC would put forward certain views. I think the issue of life and livelihood should be considered,” he said.

Dr Adham, who is science, technology and innovation minister, told reporters this after witnessing the signing of an agreement between Mobility Werk EV Sdn Bhd and EZ-Charge of the United Kingdom here today.

He was commenting on the Pakatan Harapan presidential council’s statement urging the government to either postpone the Johor election or allow contesting parties to conduct open campaigns.

Nominations for the polls will be held on February 26. – Bernama