KGBS supports doing away with temperature check

KUCHING (Feb 11): Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) supports the abolition of temperature screening in all educational institutions.

According to its president Zulkiflee Sebli in a statement yesterday, the abolition would save the teachers’ time scanning the students’ temperature every morning following some technical problems during the screening.

“We are aware that most schools are facing problems during the temperature screening, such as not having enough thermometers or getting the accurate temperature of the students.

“There are also schools that provide high-tech thermometers solely for temperature screenings, hence they can continue using the thermometers to avoid wastage although the screening is not compulsory,” said Zulkiflee.

He added that more MySejahtera QR Codes should be put at the schools’ entrances so visitors and staff would not miss from checking in from the MySejahtera app.

Zulkiflee also urged parents to be honest about the health of their children and prevent them from attending schools if they had any Covid-19 symptoms.

“Children with fever or symptoms should be sent to the clinic to avoid the spread of the virus.

“Apart from parents, students also have to be honest about their health conditions and inform their health status to those concerned.

“With the rise of Covid-19 clusters in schools, we have to be more responsible in complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-29,” he added.