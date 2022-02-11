Local man, agent nabbed for allegedly smuggling illegal immigrants in Bau

KUCHING (Feb 11): A 25-year-old local man from Sarikei was arrested by the Bau police for allegedly smuggling illegal immigrants in Bau around 5.45am yesterday morning.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon in a statement said the suspect who was driving a silver coloured sedan car was stopped by police at a roadblock near Kampung Suba Buan.

“Inside the car were an Indonesian man and three Indonesian women aged between 22 and 66 years,” said Poge.

He added that the Indonesian male has an Indonesian identification card while the three women are holders of an Indonesian passport.

“None of the three passports have been verified by either the Malaysian or Indonesian immigration department,” he said.

The local suspect is being investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007.

The four illegal immigrants are being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“None of those arrested has past criminal records,” said Poge.

The police also seized the car that was driven by the suspect, seven handphones as well as the immigrants’ Indonesian passports and identification card.

Also arrested by police was a 66-year-old local man who is allegedly the agent of the illegal immigrants.

“The 66-year-old suspect also told police that he had instructed the 25-year-old suspect to pick up the illegal immigrants from Kampung Stass for transport to Kuching,” said Poge.

The agent, he added, is also being investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007.