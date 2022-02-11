LONGi chooses Sarawak over Vietnam for RM1.789 bln expansion plan

KUCHING (Feb 11): LONGi has chosen Sarawak for its new investment plan valued at RM1.789 billion for the expansion of ingot, wafer, and cell manufacturing facilities in Sama Jaya.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said LONGi’s decision to choose Sarawak over Vietnam for its ambitious expansion plan clearly reflects its full confidence in the state’s leadership.

He pledged the state government will give its full support to ensure the successful implementation of the new investment plan for LONGi Kuching.

“Investments from LONGi and other multinationals in Sarawak have created many business and employment opportunities as well as positive multiplier effects that benefit the local economy,” said Awang Tengah, who is Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment.

This followed a virtual briefing on the investment plan by LONGi Kuching chief executive officer Ngieng Sii Jing yesterday.

Awang Tengah added high-tech manufacturing activities are in line with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, which aims to achieve a high-income economy, where economic prosperity, social inclusivity, and environmental sustainability are enjoyed by all.

With the expansion, LONGi Kuching will become the largest producer of solar ingots, wafers, and cells in Malaysia.

Upon completion in the third quarter of 2022, LONGi will require an additional 1,730 employees.

Currently, LONGi has a workforce of 2,959 employees – 99 per cent of whom are Sarawakians.

LONGi Kuching started its operations in 2016 and has since invested RM2.1 billion in Sarawak.

Among those present at the virtual briefing were Assistant Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh; the ministry’s acting permanent secretary Dzulkornain Masron; and the ministry’s special functions officer Datu Liaw Soon Eng.