MCC to help disburse BKSS 6.0 aid to recipients

MIRI (Feb 11): The Miri City Council’s (MCC) Treasury Department will help disburse Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 6.0 to recipients who have yet to receive the aid.

In a statement today, MCC said BKSS 6.0 recipients approved for the aid but have yet to receive the payment just need to bring their MyKad to verify their identity.

According to the statement, the first batch involved 546 recipients.

“The recipient must personally come to Miri City Hall’s Treasury Department on the fifth floor at Jalan Bandaraya Marina Bay to check their names and IC number before the cash payment is to be released,” said the statement.

MCC explained that the cash would be released through its Treasury Department because many of the BKSS recipients do not have the S Pay Global e-wallet.

The council said daily long queues at Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches here could also pose a potential risk, in view of rising Covid-19 cases in recent days.

MCC said it is taking over the release of the BKSS payment to reduce crowding at BSN and to shorten the waiting time for recipients.

To expedite the payment release process, MCC staff would also contact recipients already in the system.

Recipients can go to the Miri City Hall on weekdays from 8.30am to 12 noon and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

For more information or to check eligibility, contact MCC’s Treasury Department on 085-442420 or the Public Health Section on 085-442451.