Mixed reaction to doing away with temp scans, check-ins

SIBU (Feb 11): The Defence Ministry’s announcement that temperature scans and check-ins in the form of logbook registrations before entering premises will no longer be mandatory from Friday (Feb 11), has received mixed reactions from the people here.

Businessman, Simon Wee for one, agreed with the move, saying he personally felt temperature checks and manual recordings were redundant steps.

He said the MySejahtera app was good enough for any contact tracings.

“I personally feel it is quite redundant to have temperature checks and recording as the MySejahtera app is good enough for contact tracing.

“If we look at manual recording or registration for instance, individuals entering premises may not provide complete details. But, all relevant information is captured when check-ins via MySejahtera app, which is important to facilitate contact tracing.

“Furthermore, the temperature checks – the readings may not be necessary accurate unless the authority concerned introduces a policy necessitating for premises owners to make use of a temperature device of certain grade,” Wee said when contacted yesterday.

Sibu Taxi Owner’s Association secretary Robert Angkah agreed there is no longer any need for temperature checks and maintaining of manual logbook registrations since there is already the MySejahtera app.

“Since we shall be gradually transiting from pandemic to endemic phase, we must be allowed to our usual routine with continuous adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“Check-ins via MySejahtera app is good enough and reduce the hassle of having one’s temperature taken, and registering in manual record, when entering a premises,” Robert said.

Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association chairman Abdul Taib Rosli, however, was of the view that there is still need for members of public to have their temperature taken before entering a premises.

“I don’t agree with doing away with temperature scans and check-ins in the form of logbook registrations as we are still not really free from Covid-19 infections.

“We are still beset by various variants of Covid-19, and there are still high daily cases (in the country) over the past few days.

“Although the cases involved mostly category 1 or 2 patients, we need to take care of ourselves, which is why temperature scan before entering a premises still needs to be continued for quite some time.

“This is not burdensome, and people are already accustomed to it,” Abdul Taib said.

However, former Saberkas Nangka secretary Mohd Safree Mohd, emphasised that taking of body temperature before entering a premises is more important, as the results can be known on the spot.

He said what is needed is for the government to make known which area is green and which red, so that the public know which place scan be visited or otherwise.

“The government needs to review the latest SOP involving procedures for entering premises or being at public places,” Mohd Safree suggested.

The Defence Ministry announced on Feb 8 that temperature scans and check-ins in the form of logbook registrations before entering premises will no longer be mandatory from Friday.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, however, reportedly said that check-ins via the MySejahtera app are still mandatory for the purposes of Covid-19 contact tracing.

“However, if premises owners still wish to continue practising the standard operating procedures (SOP) for temperature inspection and logbook registrations, the government welcomes and encourages it,” he said.

Last month, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was quoted as saying that mandatory temperature screening for entry into premises would be removed from the country’s Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).