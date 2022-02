KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 11): The rise in daily Covid-19 cases continues as the Health Ministry recorded 20,939 new cases today.

The last time cases were this high was on September 10, 2021 which saw a record of 21,176 cases.

However, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah noted that 99.44 per cent (20,821) of the cases recorded today were in Categories 1 and 2 — meaning they were either asymptomatic or had symptoms but not a lung infection or worse. – Malay Mail

