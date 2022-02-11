Mukah cops nab jobless men at longhouse for drugs

MUKAH (Feb 11): Police arrested two unemployed men, aged 22 and 36, in connection with drugs during a raid at a longhouse along Jalan Selangau-Sibu around 2.30pm on Thursday.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the suspects were found in one of the longhouse’s bilik.

“When the inspection was carried out, we found a spectacle case containing three transparent plastic packets with substances believed to be methamphetamine,” he told Utusan Borneo.

The gross weight of the drugs seized from the suspects was 0.66 grams, with an estimated street value of RM150.

When questioned, the suspects admitted to having been involved in drug abuse since mid-June last year.

Both were brought back to Mukah police station for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.