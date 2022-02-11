PICKids to be carried out in Sarikei, Meradong, Julau on Feb 12

SARIKEI (Feb 11): The Covid-19 vaccination programme for children aged five to 12 years (PICKids) in Sarikei Division which kicked off in Pakan District on February 9 will be carried out in other districts (Sarikei, Meradong and Julau) on February 12.

Over 14,000 children from 111 primary schools and kindergartens are expected to be vaccinated under the programme to be implemented in two phases, Sarikei Division health officer Dr Emmanuel Joseph Fong Tsung said.

A total of 11,856 children aged seven to 12 years are expected to be vaccinated under phase 1 and children aged five to six years will be vaccinated under phase 2, he added.

For town areas, the programme would be implemented at vaccination centres (PPV) set up a health clinic and selected private clinics while in rural areas it would be carried out by mobile teams in 11 units set up in primary schools in Pakan – two in Julau, 10 in Sarikei and two in Meradong.

Like adults, children would be get two doses of vaccination at an interval of eight weeks, he said, stressing that Comirnaty vaccine special formula for children would be prescribed.

Appointments for dose 1 had been scheduled in the afternoon of every weekend till end of March, he said, adding parents would be notified via MySejahtera applications.

He advised parents of school-going children to check appointments arranged via MySejahtera or get update from the schools.

Parents of non-school-going children can make queries by contacting Sarikei Covid-19 Vaccine Hotline 019-8341079 either by SMS or WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, the outreach mobile team had vaccinated a total of 108 or 96.4 per cent of 112 targeted school children in Pakan on February 9, Fong disclosed.

Fong also called on parents to co-operate closely with the authority concerned to ensure success of the programme.

According to him, Sarikei Health Office had recorded 1,009 Covid-19 positive cases involving children aged five to 12 years since the outbreak of Covid 19 pandemic.

The figure represented 10.4 per cent of positive cases recorded in the division and as such, he advised parents to register their children under PICKids.