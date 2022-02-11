Police to monitor playing of fireworks on Chap Goh Mei

SIBU (Feb 11): The police will monitor the Chap Goh Mei celebration on Feb 15 to ensure the celebrants do not play with fireworks excessively and comply with the National Recovery Plan (NRP) Phase 4 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Sibu Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division head DSP Ariffin Bahar said that firecrackers and fireworks were prohibited under the Explosive Act 1957.

“It is an offence for anyone found in possession of or selling or playing firecrackers or fireworks under the act.

“Offenders can be punished with an imprisonment up to seven years and a fine of RM10,000 if convicted,” he told reporters after conducting SOP compliance inspection at Sibu Central Market here yesterday.

However, Ariffin said the police will allow a fireworks display if it was done in front of the celebrant’s house for their family members only for a short period.

But it must be supervised to make sure it will not pose a hazard to others and properties, he added.

“We will take action if it is done excessively for example 30 minutes of fireworks performance for the entire housing area without supervision,” he warned.

He added they will conduct integrated operations on Feb 14 and 15 for this purpose.

For lion dance performances during Chap Goh Mei celebration, Ariffin said that the organisers must notify Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) beforehand by submitting a form, as per the SOP released by Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) on Jan 24.

“The performances are only allowed from 6am to 10pm and it must be done outside the premises. Each team should consist of a maximum of 12 members and all of them must be fully vaccinated.

“They also must ensure their equipment is sanitised,” he said.

On a related matter, he said he was satisfied with the level of SOP compliance among traders and visitors at Sibu Central Market.

Twenty-seven officers and personnel from the police, Sibu Municipal Council, Immigration Department, Rela, Civil Defence Force and National Security Council joined the inspection.

“Only one compound was issued against a trader who failed to wear his face mask properly.

“We will not hesitate to issue compound to SOP violators particularly on the wearing of face masks and physical distancing because these regulations have been in place for two years now,” he said.