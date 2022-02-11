Richard Wee: Take precautions, observe SOPs during Spring Festival

KUCHING (Feb 11): People are reminded to take precautions and adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during this Spring Festival celebration.

Kuching Hockien Association president Datuk Richard Wee said the community must do their level best to protect themselves and their loved ones amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Chinese place emphasis on respecting the elderly and family values, which make part of the Chinese culture. Even though we celebrate this Spring Festival with limitations, it is good to see families’ reunion and get-together during this festive celebration.

“The pandemic seems to be far from over and it matters that we learn to live with the virus. The elderly especially must avoid crowded places and spend time on workout to stay healthy, both physically and mentally to better the immune system,” he said at the association’s Spring Festival gathering for the elderly at its premises here yesterday.

Wee said the association had called off its annual Spring Festival dinner gathering due to the Covid-19 pandemic for two consecutive years.

He pointed out that the association would usually hand out angpows to its elderly members during the annual festive do.

“Due to the need to comply with the SOP set by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee to curb the spread of Covid-19, we have no choice but to cancel our annual festive dinner where we hand out angpows to our elderly members.

“Despite so, we uphold the tradition of respecting the elderly. After much consideration, the organising committee decided to hand out angpows to some of our elderly members during a simple ceremony,” he said.

He added that those who had yet to receive their angpows can make arrangements to collect theirs from the association’s premises later.

While extending apologies for any inconvenience caused, Wee wished all a prosperous and happy new year and hoped that the pandemic will be over soon enough so that everyone could embrace normalcy.

Also present was Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian’s representative, political secretary to the chief minister Tan Kai.