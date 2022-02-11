Sarawak records 214 new Covid-19 cases today, one in Category 5

MIRI (Feb 11): Sarawak recorded 214 new Covid-19 cases today, with Kuching climbing up to the top spot contributing to most of it.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic, 105 cases were recorded in Kuching today followed by Miri with 42 cases and Sibu with 33 cases.

Other districts recorded single-digit cases, such as Bintulu with nine, Kapit (8), Kanowit (4), and two cases each in Song and Pusa.

There was one case each in Samarahan, Sarikei, Sri Aman, Julau, Tanjung Manis, Meradong, Subis and Asajaya.

SDMC said out of the total, 146 cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 65 in Category 2 (mild symptoms), two in Category 3 (with lung infection) and one in Category 5 (with lung infection and requiring ventilator support).

The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 253,840.

The Kampung Semeba Cluster, linked to a Chinese New Year gathering in Kuching, remained the only active cluster in the state as of today.

Meanwhile, SDMC revealed that the state police have issued 11 compounds for standard operating procedures (SOP) violations, with 10 in Kuching and one in Sibu.

Six were issued for failing to scan MySejahtera QR codes or registering their particulars before entering premises while the other five were for not wearing masks.