Sarawak’s Covid-19 ICU bed utilisation rate unchanged despite rise in cases

KUCHING (Feb 11): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients remained unchanged at 43.5 per cent yesterday.

It was also 43.5 per cent on Wednesday.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) post on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the fifth lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was also lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 53 per cent yesterday.

Kelantan topped the ICU bed usage table at 74.1 per cent, followed by Johor (64.3 per cent), Klang Valley (62.4 per cent), Sabah (55.2 per cent), and Melaka (53.3 per cent).

Other states that recorded ICU bed utilisation rates lower than the national rate were Terengganu (52.5 per cent), Penang (51.9 per cent), Perak (50 per cent), Kedah (43.8 per cent), Pahang (38.1 per cent), Perlis (36.8 per cent), and Negeri Sembilan (30.9 per cent).

Labuan had the lowest ICU bed usage rate at just 16.7 per cent.

Covid-19 cases reported in Sarawak have risen consistently this week with 226 new infections recorded yesterday.

This follows Wednesday’s 184 cases, Tuesday’s 129 cases, and 84 cases on Monday.