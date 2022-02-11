SBCC, SUCCC, KCCI to work together again

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 11): Sabah Bumiputera Chamber of Commerce (SBCC), the Sabah United Chinese Chambers of Commerce (SUCCC) and the KadazanDusun Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), are working on a blueprint plan to start a new milestone of cooperation, with hopes to be able to help the state government in the implementation of its Sabah Maju Jaya halatuju.

SBCC president Datuk Mohd Hasnol Datuk Ayub and his counterparts from SUCCC, Tan Sri Andrew Liew and KCCI, Datuk Bonipasius Bianis said the decision to work together was made during a meeting between the three chambers on Friday.

Hasnol who chaired the meeting, said it was time for the three major Sabah chambers of commerce to start working together again.

“Everything is ready and we will draw up short-term, medium-term and long-term plans with the same goals and participate directly in a mainstream role in Sabah’s blueprint for prosperity and progress,” he added.

Hasnol said the three major chambers of commerce can hold conventions or symposiums between June and August and organise a mission that can contribute to the development of the state.

“Some large corporations are willing to become cooperative and supportive partners of the three chambers of commerce, but of course, the premise is to consult each other’s wishes to move forward,” he stressed.

Hasnol added that it was also possible to explore cooperation with government agencies adding, “now is the era of advanced development of technology, we must make good use of the management of important sectors including agriculture, create a good environment to share information and promote Sabah’s unique diversity through the three major chambers of commerce.

He said the three chambers of commerce must also be brave enough to enter the fields of oil, gas, agriculture and other areas which they were not directly involved with in the past.

Hasnol said that after the proposed blueprint and development plan is done, he will make a courtesy call to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor and inform the latter of the three chambers of commerce’s intention to participate and contribute to the development of the state government.

Bonipasius said that KCCI welcomes the move for the three chambers of commerce to start working together again and proposed that they apply to the state government to build their own iconic trade center.

He recalled that KCCI, SBCC and SUCCC were granted land for agricultural purposes by former Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee 25 years ago.

Meanwhile Liew, during the meeting suggested that each of the three chambers of commerce recommend five representatives to hold and attend future meetings.